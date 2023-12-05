William “Bill” Gordon Clair, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on December 2, 2023.
A full obituary will be provided shortly.
Visitation:
Visitation to follow the service
College Church of the Nazarene, 2020 E. Sheridan, Olathe, Kansas
