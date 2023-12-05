  Roxie Hammill  - Shawnee Mission School District

Shawnee Mission East students to school board: ‘We aren’t going anywhere’

Shawnee Mission East students walk out of Monday's board meeting.

Shawnee Mission East students Charlize Littlejohn (left) and Jaxton Taylor, their faces covered by masks and duct tape, walk out of the Shawnee Mission Board of Education meeting on Monday, Dec. 4. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

Shawnee Mission Superintendent Michelle Hubbard and some school board members told concerned parents and students on Monday that racial sensitivity and student safety continue to be top of mind in the wake of a racially charged fight in the Shawnee Mission East High School hallways last month.

Without offering specifics on punishment or other immediate action, Hubbard and two board members acknowledged that the district needs to do more to address the atmosphere of racial tension described by other students in the incident’s aftermath.

“I want to be very clear about one thing in particular: Racism has no place in our schools,” Hubbard said. “We will continue to listen to our students and our community. We know we still have work to do.”