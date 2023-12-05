  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Chick-fil-A wants to convert old Shawnee Applebee’s into drive-thru restaurant

Shawnee Applebee's

The former Shawnee Applebee's location. Photo via Google Maps.

Chick-fil-A is looking to demolish the old Shawnee Applebee’s building and construct a new drive-thru location.

The Shawnee Planning Commission on Monday voted 7-0 to approve plans for a new location of the popular fast food restaurant at 11500 W. 63rd St., along Shawnee Mission Parkway between Quivira and Nieman.

Commissioner Kathy Peterson was absent for Monday’s vote.

