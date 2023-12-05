The Shawnee Planning Commission on Monday voted 7-0 to approve plans for a new location of the popular fast food restaurant at 11500 W. 63rd St., along Shawnee Mission Parkway between Quivira and Nieman.

Chick-fil-A is looking to demolish the old Shawnee Applebee’s building and construct a new drive-thru location.

This will be Shawnee’s first Chick-Fil-A

The chain restaurant has had success in other Johnson County cities like Lenexa, Mission and Overland Park.

This concept will differ from those other locations because it will be primarily a drive-thru with just 24 seats for dining on an outdoor patio space.

“If you choose to park, you can walk up and order there, as well, just like the old-timey diner,” said Justin Lurk, senior principal development leader for Chick-fil-A.

Lurk said the company is slowly rolling out the new concept with one location in Wisconsin and about a dozen more planned across the U.S.

The drive-thru concept is new to Chick-Fil-A

Whereas traditional Chick-fil-A restaurants, which have indoor sit-down service, aim to fit about 30 to 35 cars in drive-thru lanes, the prospective Shawnee location will accommodate up to 48 vehicles.

“With a good owner-operator and a good team behind him, that should accommodate peak demand,” Lurk said.

Lurk said it could handle about 60 vehicles at a time before traffic started spilling onto Frontage Road.

“Outside of the grand opening weekend, where everybody’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, we finally got one in Shawnee,’ it should not be an issue at all in terms of Frontage Road,” he said.

The restaurant will replace the old Applebee’s

The Applebee’s Grill + Bar closed its Shawnee restaurant off Shawnee Mission Parkway in May after 33 years in business.

Lurk said Chick-fil-A’s research showed that it would make a perfect spot for the new concept.

“We’re trying to get one in each market, kind of focusing on different demographics,” he said. “This specific area hit all those boxes, so we’re excited to kind of bring a new format to the metro area.”

The commission was excited by new Chick-Fil-A

Commissioner Bill Holick said he was happy to hear Chick-fil-A was interested in Shawnee.

“I have to note that there’s a KFC right next to it. And there’s going to be a Chick-fil-A. And there’s a Popeye’s. And there’s a Raising Cane’s. So, I guess Shawnee loves their chicken, right?,” he said.

While several commissioners expressed some concerns about potential traffic problems, they noted the restaurant’s proposed plan to mitigate that, as well as its reputation for fast, organized drive-thru service.

“I think it’s a great addition to the community,” Holick said.

