JoCo Notes: Fundraiser run/walk to be held for Lenexa boy injured in crash

Nolan Davidson, 9, who was injured in a crash Friday evening in Shawnee. Photo via Facebook.

An event in Lenexa this afternoon is aimed at helping raise money for the family of a nine-year-old boy critically injured in a crash last week caused by a suspected drunk driver.

