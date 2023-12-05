An event in Lenexa this afternoon is aimed at helping raise money for the family of a nine-year-old boy critically injured in a crash last week caused by a suspected drunk driver.

The run and walk event will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa.

Participants and supporters are asked to gather in front of the Foundry Church, 8835 Lackman Rd., and are encouraged to wear blue, Nolan Davidson’s favorite color.

Davidson was riding in a car driven by his father when they were struck by another vehicle Friday evening in Shawnee. Nolan has been hospitalized in critical condition since then, having suffered multiple fractures to his face and skull with significant swelling of the brain.

Matthew Jacobo, 25, of Kansas City, Kansas, has been charged with two felony and one misdemeanor counts in connection to the accident.

Those who can’t make it to the event can still donate at a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for Davidson’s medical expenses.

