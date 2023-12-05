The empty Macy's building in Prairie Village. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The redevelopment of the former Prairie Village Macy’s “is still in progress,” the property’s landlord says.
Gregg Zike, senior vice president of First Washington Realty, Inc., which owns the Shops of Prairie Village, told the Prairie Village City Council on Monday that the Maryland-based company is working out plans to lease out the property and manage redevelopment costs for the 125,000-square-foot space at 71st Street and Mission Road.
If anything changes in the current plan, Zike said, then the company will come back before the city’s planning commission and city council for approvals.
“Things are moving forward with, once again, 7070 Mission Road [the former Macy’s], but they are slower than expected,” Zike said. “I was expecting to be under construction here in [the fourth quarter], that’s what I think I mentioned to the mayor probably six months ago, and it just hasn’t quite turned out, but we will keep working on that.”
Zike would not say what businesses would go inside
Zike told the city council that there is interest in the building and that there are “executed leases for some spaces,” but he said he was unable to disclose specifics about any deals.
Councilmember Cole Robinson said the former Macy’s is “a landmark building for the Shops” and pressed Zike for additional insight on the Macy’s redevelopment, but Zike said he had no other details he could share at this time.
Next steps:
In 2024, Zike said First Washington is also working to complete phase two of the Corinth Quarter site, the L-shaped building that currently houses Tide and UPS.
Zike said that as soon as there is additional news to share about the Macy’s redevelopment, he will present it to the city council.
Go deeper: Watch the entire Dec. 4 update from First Washington Realty online here, starting at 27:54.
👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.
The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
