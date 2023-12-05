The redevelopment of the former Prairie Village Macy’s “is still in progress,” the property’s landlord says.

Gregg Zike, senior vice president of First Washington Realty, Inc., which owns the Shops of Prairie Village, told the Prairie Village City Council on Monday that the Maryland-based company is working out plans to lease out the property and manage redevelopment costs for the 125,000-square-foot space at 71st Street and Mission Road.

This comes nearly two months after city staff announced to the city council that First Washington had tentatively planned to host a groundbreaking in mid-November for the former Macy’s. That hoped-for event never materialized.