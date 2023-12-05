Obituaries Dec 05, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for Dec. 1-4 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries from Dec. 1-4, 2023. Myron E. Scafe Margherita (Margaret) DeSantis Beatrice Louise Gredell Mary Ellen Lunceford Harry McLear Keith Thomas Walden Janet Saunders Susan Kay Stuckey Sung A. Cho John Thomas Gassman Geneva Hague Matthew W. “Matt” Tremain Matthew Bjorgo Sue Perry Hutcheson I. Jane Fogleman Stafford Cynthia L. Hogg Desmond Andrew Leigh Marcellus Rottinghaus
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1