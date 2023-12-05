Leawood City Councilmember Debra Filla has been charged with stealing a campaign sign last month and will face arraignment in municipal court early next year.

In the days leading up to the Nov. 7 election, Filla allegedly stole a campaign sign promoting mayoral candidate Steve Hentzen.

Leawood Police took the initial criminal report but have since referred the investigation to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office to remain impartial.