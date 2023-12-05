The city’s discussion follows Johnson County’s release of property valuations earlier this year, which showed the average home price in Johnson County is higher than half a million dollars .

The Leawood City Council on Monday reviewed the latest information from the city’s planning staff on how a diversified housing code could look if it included smaller, more affordable homes.

The city of Leawood has formed its initial thoughts on how to create more affordable options for homeowners looking to downsize in one of Johnson County’s wealthiest communities.

The city could create a new zoning designation

The city’s planning department posed the possibility of creating a new single-family residential district titled “RP-2A – Planned Cottage Home”.

The lots for homes in areas zoned “RP-2A” would be 4,500 to 5,000 square feet in size with “prominent” front porches.

The city’s current development ordinance requires single-family home lots to be a minimum of 6,000 square feet.

City staff said that while no areas of the city would be immediately actively rezoned into this new designation, if it was eventually approved, newly developed areas could be zoned in this way.

The most likely future candidates for this type of zoning would be the 135th Street corridor or along 143rd Street and Roe Avenue, staff said.

The city aims to make these homes more affordable

City planning director Mark Klein said the city’s aim in creating this new home option would be for residents to have another option if they wanted to downsize — particularly “empty nesters” who no longer need a large home for their families.

The planning department gained inspiration from similar homes in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and in South Jordan, Utah.

In those communities, this type of “smaller” home ranges from $400,000 to $600,000, according to Leawood city documents.

City staff called those home ranges “comparatively affordable” when priced up against the average Leawood home price, which Zillow marks at more than $680,000.

Additionally, price points for these smaller cottage homes in Leawood will depend upon a number of factors, such as the types of building materials used and construction costs, which have been increasing in recent years.

“We’re really kind of hoping that this creates kind of a more affordable as people move out of their larger homes,” Klein said.

No final action was taken

This week’s discussion served as informational only for what a future recommendation could look like, but no formal recommendation was made.

The city council initially flagged smaller, more affordable homes as a priority by adding it to the city’s listed goals and objectives for 2023.

Going forward, the Leawood Planning Commission will further review the issue with the city council’s input.

While councilmembers stressed the importance of learning from the “cautionary tale” of housing debates in communities like Prairie Village and others across the country, the city council largely viewed having more options — while still promoting ownership over renting — as a net positive.

“We can all hope that if some of this housing is built, it’s financially really feasible for a lot of people,” said Councilmember Mary Larson. “Prices have just been skyrocketing, which is the biggest hurdle to downsizing.”

Go deeper: Leawood wants to make room for more affordable housing