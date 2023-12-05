  Lucie Krisman  - Leawood

Leawood to consider smaller, more affordable cottage home options

Leawood home

A home in southern Leawood.

The city of Leawood has formed its initial thoughts on how to create more affordable options for homeowners looking to downsize in one of Johnson County’s wealthiest communities.

The Leawood City Council on Monday reviewed the latest information from the city’s planning staff on how a diversified housing code could look if it included smaller, more affordable homes.

The city’s discussion follows Johnson County’s release of property valuations earlier this year, which showed the average home price in Johnson County is higher than half a million dollars.

