Homebody Living: Crafting a cozy reading nook – tips for a snug winter hideaway

Hey, snug seekers of Kansas City! With winter wrapping us in its frosty embrace, it’s time to turn our homes into warm havens of comfort! And what could be more enchanting than curling up with a good book in a cozy reading nook, sipping on some hot cocoa, and getting lost in other worlds? If you’re itching to create your personal retreat, here are some tips to help you build a reading nook that screams cozy!

1. Select your sanctuary

Scout your home for that quiet corner, that unused nook, or that neglected alcove. Whether it’s a window-side perch or a snug spot by the fireplace, choose a place that feels intimate and secluded.

2. Cushion the comfort

Pile up the plush! Layer your nook with soft cushions, fluffy pillows, and chunky knit blankets. Opt for fabrics like fleece or faux fur that beckon you to sink in and stay awhile.