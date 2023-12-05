New outdoorsy shop Gearhead Outfitters opens at Oak Park Mall

Gearhead offers products from Hydro Flask, Nalgene, Adidas Outdoor, Smartwool, Birkenstock, Camelbak, Teva, Columbia, Thread, Yeti and Garmin.
The store also has a wide selection of Patagonia items.
“We’re really stoked to help people in any way, shape or form,” said Zach Arwood, the manager of the Oak Park Mall store, “whether that’d be getting a new pair of shoes or just talking about anything in between.”
Find the full list of products available at Gearhead here.
Gearhead started as a bike shop
The first store opened in 1997, growing out of a living room bike repair set up by founder Ted Herget who was operating with some friends.
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
