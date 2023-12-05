New outdoorsy shop Gearhead Outfitters opens at Oak Park Mall

Gearhead Outfitters, an Arkansas-based outdoor gear, equipment and clothing retailer, recently opened its newest shop in Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.

Located on the mall’s first floor near the Coach store and Lush Cosmetics, this is the brand’s first Kansas store and only one in the Kansas City area.

Gearhead’s arrival in the Kansas City market comes as Moosejaw, recently acquired by Dick’s Sporting Goods, prepares to close its Olathe store and Kansas City, Missouri, store in the new year.