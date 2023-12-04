Tips for saving money this holiday season

By Brenda Bono, FNBO Branch Manager

The holiday season is just around the corner. Many of us are hoping to spread holiday cheer — such as putting up decorations and exchanging gifts. For many, enjoying these festivities can make a significant impact on our wallets.

The good news is there’s still time to budget and save for the expenses that holidays inevitably bring. By planning ahead, you can lessen the impact the holidays will have on your finances. Here are six tips to help you save during the holidays: