  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

After traumatic brain injury, Overland Park poet designs game inspired by his recovery

Noah Weaver (left) plays his new game Word Whizzes with members of his rehabilitation team at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Nebraska.

Last year, Noah Weaver, an Overland Park-based poet and musician, was seriously injured in a car crash.

The traumatic brain injury he sustained left him unable to walk and with some speech difficulties. Weaver went on to spend weeks regaining those skills with physical and speech therapy.

Now that he’s back on his feet, the 28-year-old creative is inventing a new tongue-twister game inspired by some of his speech therapy at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals.

