The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office Monday announced charges against Axel Monroy, 17, of Kansas City, Kansas.
Monroy is charged with battery of a law enforcement officer, fleeing from a law enforcement officer and theft of less than $1,500.
All three charges are Class A misdemeanors. His first court appearance is set for Wednesday, Dec. 13.
Another suspect, Nery Gonzalez-Muñoz, 19, faces nine criminal charges related to the incident, including four felonies: two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated child endangerment and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Gonzalez-Muñ0z remains in custody at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center in New Century on $1 million bond. His next court appearance is slated for Jan. 3.
Both Gonzalez-Muñoz and Monroy were arrested by Overland Park police officers at Oak Park Mall on Sunday, Nov. 12.
According to a criminal affidavit, a plain clothes Overland Park police officer observed both men taking clothes from Macy’s just after 4 p.m. that day, exiting the store and “walking quickly through the food court” towards a mall exit.
Two other officers got in a struggle with Gonzalez-Muñoz in the food court as Monroy led another officer on a chase out into the parking lot, the affidavit says.
In the food court, Gonzalez-Muñoz is alleged to have taken one of the officer’s service firearms and a gunshot was fired, hitting a food court chair where a child had been sitting just seconds before.
At the same time, Monroy reentered the mall through Dillard’s, where he “attempted to lose [the officer] in the crowds exiting the mall after the gun shot” the affidavit says.
Eventually, another detective was able to tackle Monroy and take him into custody.
Gonzalez-Muñ0z initially got away from the officers in the food court, but the affidavit says another officer was able to tackle Gonzalez-Muñoz in the entryway of the mall where he was arrested.
Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.
I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.
Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.
