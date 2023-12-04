Monroy is charged with battery of a law enforcement officer, fleeing from a law enforcement officer and theft of less than $1,500.

A second man now faces charges in connection to an alleged shoplifting incident at Oak Park Mall last month that led to a struggle with police and a gunshot being fired in the mall’s crowded food court.

All three charges are Class A misdemeanors. His first court appearance is set for Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Another suspect, Nery Gonzalez-Muñoz, 19, faces nine criminal charges related to the incident, including four felonies: two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated child endangerment and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Gonzalez-Muñ0z remains in custody at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center in New Century on $1 million bond. His next court appearance is slated for Jan. 3.

Both Gonzalez-Muñoz and Monroy were arrested by Overland Park police officers at Oak Park Mall on Sunday, Nov. 12.

According to a criminal affidavit, a plain clothes Overland Park police officer observed both men taking clothes from Macy’s just after 4 p.m. that day, exiting the store and “walking quickly through the food court” towards a mall exit.

Two other officers got in a struggle with Gonzalez-Muñoz in the food court as Monroy led another officer on a chase out into the parking lot, the affidavit says.

In the food court, Gonzalez-Muñoz is alleged to have taken one of the officer’s service firearms and a gunshot was fired, hitting a food court chair where a child had been sitting just seconds before.

At the same time, Monroy reentered the mall through Dillard’s, where he “attempted to lose [the officer] in the crowds exiting the mall after the gun shot” the affidavit says.

Eventually, another detective was able to tackle Monroy and take him into custody.

Gonzalez-Muñ0z initially got away from the officers in the food court, but the affidavit says another officer was able to tackle Gonzalez-Muñoz in the entryway of the mall where he was arrested.