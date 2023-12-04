  Kyle Palmer  - Crime

2nd suspect charged in Oak Park Mall shoplifting and shooting incident

Police cruisers outside Oak Park Mall in Overland Park after a shooting Sunday, Nov. 12. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A second man now faces charges in connection to an alleged shoplifting incident at Oak Park Mall last month that led to a struggle with police and a gunshot being fired in the mall’s crowded food court.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office Monday announced charges against Axel Monroy, 17, of Kansas City, Kansas.

Monroy is charged with battery of a law enforcement officer, fleeing from a law enforcement officer and theft of less than $1,500.

