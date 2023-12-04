  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Myron E. Scafe

Myron E. Scafe, 93, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away peacefully on November 28, at his home. He was born on November 30, 1929, to Earnest and Alice Scafe and grew up in Kansas City, Kansas.

Myron joined the Mission Township Police Department in 1953. He played a pivotal role in establishing the Overland Park Police Department, becoming one of its first employees when the city was incorporated in 1960. Myron’s law enforcement career spanned over 41 years of service, and he was dedicated to the City of Overland Park where he served with unwavering dedication and loyalty.

As one of the founding members of the Police Department, Myron contributed significantly to shaping the ethos and values of the department. His commitment to upholding justice and ensuring the community’s safety was exemplary and set the standard for generations of officers to come.