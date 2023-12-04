As one of the founding members of the Police Department, Myron contributed significantly to shaping the ethos and values of the department. His commitment to upholding justice and ensuring the community’s safety was exemplary and set the standard for generations of officers to come.

Myron joined the Mission Township Police Department in 1953. He played a pivotal role in establishing the Overland Park Police Department, becoming one of its first employees when the city was incorporated in 1960. Myron’s law enforcement career spanned over 41 years of service, and he was dedicated to the City of Overland Park where he served with unwavering dedication and loyalty.

Myron E. Scafe, 93, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away peacefully on November 28, at his home. He was born on November 30, 1929, to Earnest and Alice Scafe and grew up in Kansas City, Kansas.

Myron rose through the ranks and eventually became the longest-serving Chief of Police in the history of the Overland Park Police Department. In this esteemed role, he continued to lead with integrity, guiding the department through periods of growth and change. Throughout his distinguished career, Myron faced the challenges of providing responsive law enforcement to a rapidly growing city. His leadership and focus on supporting a diverse community earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the community alike.

Beyond his professional achievements, Myron was a loving spouse, parent, grandparent, and friend. He will be remembered for his humor, his compassion for those less fortunate, and his integrity and sense of purpose which endeared him to all who knew him. In his retirement, he continued to contribute to the community by serving on the local and national board of directors of Camp Quality, an overnight summer camp for kids with cancer.

Myron is survived by his wife Marilyn; two sons Greg (Barb), and Brad (Kim), a stepdaughter, Jenny, a stepson, Allyn (Christina); six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Jacobs.

Myron’s life will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 6th with a visitation from 10 to 11:00 AM, and a memorial service beginning at 11:00 AM. Both events will be held at Rolling Hill’s Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Kansas City Hospice or Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church in Myron’s honor.

The family expresses gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. Special thanks are given to the dedicated team at Kansas City Hospice, and a small group of angels who provided private care to Myron at the end of his life.