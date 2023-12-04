Mary Ellen was a treasured daughter, cherished sister to Martha, dedicated mother of 5 and grandmother of 7, friend to all, a devout Catholic, and beloved child of God.

Prairie Village, Kansas – Mary Ellen Lunceford was born November 6, 1938, to George and Lillian (Smith) Krauland, in Kansas City, Kansas. She passed away peacefully on November 28, 2023, at age 85, in Prairie Village, Kansas after courageously battling cancer for 18 months which she refused to define her. She is with the Lord in Heaven.

Mary Ellen is survived by her children Cynthia Lanter of St Louis, MO (Chris), Mark Lunceford of Leawood, KS (Jessica), Gregory Lunceford of Chicago, IL (Yrina), Scott Lunceford of Chicago, IL (Laurie), and Elizabeth Hall of Lowell AR. Grandchildren Blaise, Lucie, Jack, Olivia, Henry, Emma, and Estela. Cousin Kathy Pistone, Brother-in-Law Joe Monello, niece Meredith and nephews Ryan and Eric.

Mary Ellen is preceded in death by her father George Krauland who served his country in WWII with a Purple Heart Medal. Her mother Lillian enjoyed playing Pipe Organ at Church and was a talented artist and her younger sister Martha Monello who loved painting, dancing, traveling, and adored her big sister.

Mary Ellen always lit up the room wherever she went, and always looked for ways to make others laugh and smile, giving her a chance to do the same. She attended Bishop Ward High School in Kansas City, Kansas, Class of 1956. Mary Ellen made fast friends in high school, and many are still counted as her best friends today. Her close friends remained at her side, in good times and bad, as they worked hard to support each other for over 70 years.

Mary Ellen worked at Hallmark and then for over 25 years at Dillard’s in Estee Lauder, then as a Crystal and Wedding Registry Associate where she made friends with co-workers and customers alike. Always wanting to help others, she volunteered at St. Mary’s Food Kitchen in Kansas City, Kansas and her church helping prepare meals for funeral events.

Mary Ellen raised her family with strength and unconditional love. She lived 42 years at that famous “big yellow house with green shutters” on West 84th Street as a strong independent woman and community pillar at Corinth Meadows in what she called “Perfect Village”. She loved to gently rock on her swing in her favorite room in her house, the screened in porch, where she would enjoy being amongst nature, talking on the phone and hosting family, friends, and neighbors, reading, hanging with her pet(s), feeding and listening to the birds, and watching the many squirrels that were always present. Throughout her life she loved her pets including Smokey the cat, dogs Fritz, Punkie, Emma, George, rabbit Silky, and lastly Prince George the cat. Mary Ellen enjoyed daily walks in the park to exercise and watch the children play, entertaining, gardening, movies, music, her community, a glass of wine or champagne, and volunteering for Catholic Charities.

Mary Ellen’s Celebration of Life Services will begin on Monday December 11 at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood Kansas, 66206 with Visitation from 9:30am-10:30am, followed by a short Rosary Service, then Mass of Christian Burial at 10:45am, funeral procession and Burial at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 8300 Quivira Road, Lenexa, Kansas 66215, followed by a luncheon in the Father Burak Room at Cure of Ars Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, Mary Ellen’s family asks that donations be made to any of the following: Peace Out Cancer, Inc. 11709 Roe Ave. Suite D #140, Leawood, Kansas 66211 Peace Out Cancer or Catholic Charities Kansas

