  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Mary Ellen Lunceford

November 6, 1938 – November 28, 2023

Prairie Village, Kansas – Mary Ellen Lunceford was born November 6, 1938, to George and Lillian (Smith) Krauland, in Kansas City, Kansas. She passed away peacefully on November 28, 2023, at age 85, in Prairie Village, Kansas after courageously battling cancer for 18 months which she refused to define her. She is with the Lord in Heaven.

Mary Ellen was a treasured daughter, cherished sister to Martha, dedicated mother of 5 and grandmother of 7, friend to all, a devout Catholic, and beloved child of God.