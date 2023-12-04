Margherita (Margaret) DeSantis

Margherita “Margaret” (Taormina) DeSantis, 76 years old of Overland Park, Kansas passed away November 28, 2023, at home. Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 3:00pm, Monday, December 4, 2023 at Church of Nativity; burial at a later date in Lenexa Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be at 6:00pm-8:00pm Sunday, December 3, 2023 at McGilley State Line Chapel. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas at https://catholiccharitiesks.org/donate/.

Margaret DeSantis was born in May of 1947 in Brooklyn, New York. Our beloved wife and mother of 5 was the youngest of 2 children to Italian immigrants. Margaret was very devoted to her family, faith, and friends. Margaret grew up in Mineola, New York. After graduating from high school she met and began dating Frank DeSantis. They were married in 1968 and moved to Connecticut while Frank attended graduate school. During this time, Margaret supported them both. After he finished his doctorate, they adopted their first child, Cathi, and moved to England for a year. Upon returning from England they lived in White Plains, New York and welcomed their second child, Andrew. They then moved to Cincinnati, Ohio where they welcomed 3 more children, Regina, Anthony, and Michael over the next 3 years.

It was also in Cincinnati that Margaret earned an Associates Degree of Nursing at Raymond Walter’s College. Shortly thereafter she and her family moved to Leawood, Kansas. Kansas is where she spent the rest of her life. She worked as a peritoneal dialysis nurse for 15 years in Kansas City before retiring. Upon retirement Margaret spent her time focused on RVing with her husband, extended family members, and her RV Club friends, using their timeshare, playing bridge with friends, and being involved with her church. She cherished the time spent with her 3 grandchildren, Mia, Josie and Jameson.