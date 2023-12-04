JoCo Notes: Overland Park Holiday Homes contest taking entries

The city of Overland Park is once again trying to spot the most spirited home decorations.

Residents can submit a photo of the exterior of their home between now and Thursday, Dec. 14 as part of its annual Most-Spirited Holiday Home Contest.

Only Overland Park homes can participate.

Entrants will then be voted on to determine this year’s winner.

Once voting is complete, the city plans to create map of some of the most-voted-on entries that residents can use for driving holiday light tours leading up to Christmas.

Learn more about the contest and how to submit an entry here.

