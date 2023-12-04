JoCo Notes: Overland Park Holiday Homes contest taking entries

Welcome to Monday, Dec. 4, Shawnee Mission!
🌤️ Today’s forecast: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds in the evening. High: 48. Low: 34.
🚨 One thing to know
The city of Overland Park is once again trying to spot the most spirited home decorations.
Residents can submit a photo of the exterior of their home between now and Thursday, Dec. 14 as part of its annual Most-Spirited Holiday Home Contest.
Only Overland Park homes can participate.
Entrants will then be voted on to determine this year’s winner.
Once voting is complete, the city plans to create map of some of the most-voted-on entries that residents can use for driving holiday light tours leading up to Christmas.
Learn more about the contest and how to submit an entry here.
🗓 Public meetings Monday
- Overland Park Community Development Committee, 6 p.m. [View agenda]
- Prairie Village City Council, 6 p.m. [View agenda]
- Roeland Park City Council, 6 p.m. [View agenda]
- Shawnee Mission school board, 6 p.m. [View agenda]
- USD 232 school board, 6 p.m. [View agenda]
- Lenexa Planning Commission, 7 p.m. [View agenda]
- Shawnee Planning Commission, 7 p.m. [View agenda]
- Leawood City Council, 7:30 p.m. [View agenda]
- Overland Park City Council, 7:30 p.m. [View agenda]
🚀 Post’s top stories since Friday
- Saints Express opens in old Taco Hangover location in Shawnee
- Denied in Overland Park, Paulie’s Penguin holiday display returns to Olathe
- Prairie Village woman sues Saint Luke’s for alleged missed multiple sclerosis diagnosis
- Shawnee crash leaves nine-year-old in critical condition
- Overland Park developing pilot to encourage more diverse housing
📸 A thousand words
Nearly every year since 1985, Southminster Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village has put on its “Journey to Bethlehem” production, a live interactive retelling of the birth of Jesus. The church put on performances this past Friday and Saturday night. See the Post’s photos of this year’s iteration. Photo credits Kylie Graham.
