JCCC Updates: CE Training awards help qualified Johnson Countians gain needed workforce skills

Now, more than three years later, WDCE continues to help eligible unemployed and underemployed adults in Johnson County gain the skills they need to advance their careers at no cost thanks to the CE Training Awards program .

Under this program, local and federal pandemic recovery funds covered course fees for eligible students who needed to gain skills and experiences to find new jobs.

In September 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted so many industries, the JCCC Workforce Development and Continuing Education (WDCE) Division applied for and received funding from Johnson County to provide short-term workforce skills training to Johnson County adults and businesses who were negatively affected by furloughs, layoffs and cutbacks.

“JCCC WDCE offers a broad menu of courses that qualify for CE Training Award funding,” says Elisa Waldman, Vice President, WDCE. “And with face-to face, hybrid and online learning options available, students can choose course dates and times that work with their current work or personal schedules.”

Funded in part by an allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), the CE Training Awards program currently has hundreds of thousands of dollars available to help qualified residents. But ARPA funding will end on June 30, 2024, so qualified students interested in the program should apply before June 1, 2024.

Who’s eligible for CE training awards?

Any current Johnson County resident who has proof of unemployment, or who earns less than $45,000 a year, or who has a qualifying score on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) may be eligible for a CE Training Award. To apply, students must prove eligibility and agree to complete any course they register for through the program.

“So many Johnson County residents have benefited from CE Training Awards,” says Waldman. “We’ve had students complete training and certifications in a range of topics — business, leadership, IT, healthcare, skilled trades and transportation. They’ve been able to leverage their training to advance at their jobs, qualify for better paying positions and start new careers.”

She continues, “These funds have changed students’ lives for the better. One student who was unemployed because of COVID-related cutbacks used a CE Training Award to complete Lean Six Sigma training. After completing the courses, they found a new job. The hiring manager cited their initiative to gain new skills while unemployed as one of the reasons they were hired.”

Other funding options will remain available

While the CE Training Awards program will end in June, JCCC WDCE will continue to offer other funding options to help area adults advance their careers.

Through a partnership with KC Scholars, WDCE provides KC Metro-area adults 17 and older a path to learn faster, develop the skills needed to earn an annual salary between $45,000 and $85,000 and begin a fulfilling career in one year or less. Eight WDCE programs are approved to provide funding and support to qualified students: Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Class A Cybersecurity Certificate Data Analyst I Professional Certificate ECG Technician Program Full Stack Web Development Certificate GED Test Prep Phlebotomy Technician Program Project Management Certificate

The WDCE Scholarship Fund awards more than $50,000 a year in WDCE course scholarships to students who pursue eligible certificates and certifications in subjects like cybersecurity, project management, HR management and HVAC. To qualify, WDCE students must establish eligibility through the FAFSA or the local workforce office, choose an approved CE program, and meet the program’s admission criteria.

To apply and learn more

If you’re interested in learning more about how WDCE can help reduce the cost of courses to support your career path, email CECares@jccc.edu for information and assistance with next steps.