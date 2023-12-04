  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

JCCC Updates: CE Training awards help qualified Johnson Countians gain needed workforce skills

JCCC’s all-inclusive Commercial Driver License Training is one of the many WDCE programs that qualify for funding through the CE Training Awards program.

In September 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted so many industries, the JCCC Workforce Development and Continuing Education (WDCE) Division applied for and received funding from Johnson County to provide short-term workforce skills training to Johnson County adults and businesses who were negatively affected by furloughs, layoffs and cutbacks.

Under this program, local and federal pandemic recovery funds covered course fees for eligible students who needed to gain skills and experiences to find new jobs.

Now, more than three years later, WDCE continues to help eligible unemployed and underemployed adults in Johnson County gain the skills they need to advance their careers at no cost thanks to the CE Training Awards program.