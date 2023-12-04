  Mike Frizzell  - Courts

Man accused of Shawnee drunk driving crash that injured 9-year-old appears in court

Johnson County Courthouse. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

The man accused of causing a Friday evening crash that critically injured a 9-year-old boy made his first court appearance on Monday afternoon.

Matthew Jacobo, 25, of Kansas City, Kansas, remains in the custody of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and appeared via Zoom for the hearing.

The crash occurred near Johnson Drive and Bell Road

The crash happened at about 6:50 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of Johnson Drive, approximately 500 feet west of Maurer Road.