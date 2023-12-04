The crash happened at about 6:50 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of Johnson Drive, approximately 500 feet west of Maurer Road.

Matthew Jacobo, 25, of Kansas City, Kansas, remains in the custody of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and appeared via Zoom for the hearing.

The man accused of causing a Friday evening crash that critically injured a 9-year-old boy made his first court appearance on Monday afternoon.

Recorded radio traffic from Friday evening states that a 911 caller reported a pickup truck was driving at an estimated 80 miles per hour when it hit a Honda Accord.

Shawnee Police say that Jacobo ran from his truck after the crash. He was eventually tracked down by a police K-9 and arrested.

In court on Monday, Jacobo heard the two felony and one misdemeanor charges he’s facing read aloud by Judge John McEntee.

The charges are felony driving under the influence causing great bodily harm, felony failure to stop at an accident with great bodily harm and misdemeanor possession of a firearm while under the influence.

Judge denied two bond modification requests

Jacobo told the court that he would need a public defender to represent him in future court proceedings and then asked for a reduction of his $1 million bond.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office emphasized to the judge that Jacobo’s alleged actions critically injured a child.

“We’re opposed to any modification due to the facts in the affidavit, and because the victim is nine years old, I’m not going to discuss anything that’s in it,” prosecutors told the court. “Any modification would be completely inappropriate.”

Judge McEntee denied Jacobo’s request for bond modification.

Jacobo also asked for his mother and fiancé to be removed from the witness list so that he could maintain contact with both of them.

Again, prosecutors opposed the modification, stating that both women responded to the crash scene and are believed to have contributed evidence to police. The court denied that request, too.

Jacobo’s next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, December 14, at 11 a.m.

Nine-year-old remains in critical condition

A GoFundMe and various social media posts have identified the crash victim as Nolan Davidson, 9, of Lenexa.

According to an entry posted by Nolan’s father Aaron on Caring Bridge, a website that allows people to share health and medical updates, Nolan remained in a medically induced coma as of Monday morning.

Nolan Davidson suffered multiple fractures to his face and skull and has significant swelling of the brain, according to the GoFundMe, which so far has raised more than $80,000.

Students at Christa McAuliffe Elementary in Lenexa where Nolan is a third grader are being asked to wear blue on Tuesday to show support for their classmate.

“He’s a great kid, an awesome athlete, but more than that, he’s a great teammate, works hard and is really fun to be around,” Lyndsay Farnsworth-Dick, a parent of another child on Nolan’s soccer team at KC Fusion Academy, told the Post. “We are all lucky to have Nolan in our lives. You never want things like this to happen to good people, and they are the best people.”

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

Post editor Kyle Palmer contributed to this report.