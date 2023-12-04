However, it now appears that a second “abbreviated rate case” might not happen for months, if at all.

When Kansas regulators came to an agreement with Evergy over electricity rates last week, they left open the possibility that the utility could come back later and ask for another increase to deal with the power demands of the new Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant being built in De Soto.

Most Johnson Countians can expect to see slightly lower monthly energy bills from Evergy starting in December. At the same time, a future rate adjustment that would take into account the new Panasonic plant in De Soto appears less likely.

Gina Penzig, director of Evergy’s corporate communications replied to the Post’s question about a second increase this way:

“If there is an abbreviated case, it will not include Panasonic related costs. At this point, we have not determined whether there will even be an abbreviated rate case and factors that might prompt an abbreviated case will not be known for several more months.”

She added that the rate Panasonic itself will pay has not yet been determined.

Regardless of what happens in the future with a second potential rate adjustment, Johnson County rate payers can expect a decrease in their monthly bills next year due to the new agreement already approved.

Here’s what you need to know:

Evergy’s two Kansas regions will be impacted differently

A second rate increase was in the mix when Evergy presented its case for a substantial increase to the Kansas Corporation Commission in April.

The company had originally asked for increases that would have resulted in $204 million more in revenue for the Kansas Central area, the territory formerly covered by Westar before it merged with Kansas City Power & Light to form Evergy.

Every also requested $14 million more from the Kansas Metro area, formerly KCP&L’s coverage territory.

It was the first rate increase request in five years.

But after months of consideration, the commissioners agreed to a settlement that would result in much less of a revenue increase than Evergy’s original request.

Most Johnson County ratepayers will see bills decrease

Per the settlement, Kansas Central residents would still see an increase, but it will be 3.54% instead of the originally proposed 9.77%. That increase is expected to raise raise $74 million in revenue.

Kansas Metro customers will actually see a decrease of 4.53%, dropping revenue by $32.9 million.

The upshot for the average energy bill will be a $4.64 per month increase for Kansas Central residential rates and a $6.07 per month decrease for those in the Kansas Metro.

The new prices will go into effect with customer billing cycles starting December 21.

Most of Johnson County falls in the Kansas Metro territory, including Overland Park, Leawood and Prairie Village in their entirety.

Parts of western and northwestern Johnson County, including areas of Lake Quivira, Lenexa, Olathe, Shawnee, Spring Hill, Bonner Springs and Edwardsville, have customers covered by the Kansas Central territory.

Ratepayers can find out which area they’re in by checking the second page of their bills or clicking “bill details” after logging in online.

Will there be a second new rate agreement?

Although the agreement last week approved by the KCC settled the original rate increase request, Evergy officials had indicated that another increase request might follow.

During testimony before the commission, utility officials asked for permission to later file an abbreviated rate request because of the electrical infrastructure needs for the four million-square-foot lithium ion battery plant now under construction on the site of the former Sunflower Army Ammunition plant.

The plant is expected to begin mass production in 2025 and employ roughly 4,000 people.

Evergy officials said during testimony that Panasonic’s power needs would be equivalent to a small city and could not be served with the existing substation. An Evergy construction and operations expert testified that the company would need to build two new substations, upgrade three existing ones and extend or rebuild around 31 miles of transmission lines.

The KCC decision allows Evergy to file its abbreviated case within 12 months to update rates because of Panasonic and issues related to the decommissioning of the Wolf Creek nuclear plant and “investment in a new renewable generating resource” as part of the company’s integrated resource plan.

Penzig did not provide more detail about the company’s thinking on when or whether to ask for another increase, nor did she give a reason Panasonic infrastructure would not be included in it.

Panasonic spokesperson Dannea DeLisser provided an emailed comment:

“We’re excited about growing our operations in De Soto and this growth will take power. Panasonic is committed to paying its fair share of bringing our load onto the grid,” she wrote. “We already have the responsibility to pay for power system upgrades required to provide the plant with power, and we are committing to pay the incremental costs associated with serving this new facility. The rates we pay will account for the costs of the power we use, including infrastructure that directly serves Panasonic.”

She added that Panasonic’s electricity rate has not yet been set.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.