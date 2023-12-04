  Roxie Hammill  - Energy

Why most Johnson Countians will see lower Evergy bills starting this month

Photo credit Shutterstock.

Most Johnson Countians can expect to see slightly lower monthly energy bills from Evergy starting in December. At the same time, a future rate adjustment that would take into account the new Panasonic plant in De Soto appears less likely.

When Kansas regulators came to an agreement with Evergy over electricity rates last week, they left open the possibility that the utility could come back later and ask for another increase to deal with the power demands of the new Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant being built in De Soto.

However, it now appears that a second “abbreviated rate case” might not happen for months, if at all.