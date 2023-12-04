Photo via Billie's Grocery Instagram.
A Kansas City restaurant offering “nutrient-dense” meals and baked goods has officially expanded to Johnson County.
Billie’s Grocery celebrated the grand opening of its new Leawood location over the weekend.
Billie’s Grocery operates at 3614 W. 95th St.
The eatery moved into a space on the northeast side of the Ranch Mart North shopping center at West 95th Street and Mission Road.
The space neighbors Meat Mitch and Price Chopper at the shopping center.
Billie’s Grocery operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The restaurant’s menu ranges from chicken sandwiches and veggie burgers to salads and curry bowls.
Billie’s Grocery also offers a gluten-free bakery and breakfast items like fruit bowls and breakfast burritos.
The restaurant also serves a range of fruit smoothies and brunch cocktails.
Billie’s Grocery started out in Kansas City, Missouri
Billie’s Grocery’s new Leawood location marks the second location for the Kansas City-based eatery.
The original Billie’s Grocery has operated at 3216 Gillham Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri since 2020.
Owner Robin Krause also owns a second health-focused business,
Billie’s Juicery.
