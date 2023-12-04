Beatrice Louise Gredell

Olathe, Kansas – Louise Gredell was born April 17, 1928 in Kansas City Missouri to Frederick William Huffman and Marguerite Lucille (Matthew) Huffman, and passed away November 28, 2023 at age 95.

Louise was raised in Kansas City and graduated from Paseo High School. She met the love of her life, Walter Raymond (“Ray”) Gredell, at a college fraternity party at UMKC where Ray was finishing his college education after he had returned from service in the Navy during WWII. Ray and Louise were married on October 22, 1948, and lived their entire lives in the Kansas City area where they raised their children. Her husband Ray preceded her in death in 1995.

Louise loved her entire family unconditionally and devoted her life to all of them. She was always the anchor of the entire extended family for many years and kept us all close and connected. She taught all of us to be kind to all, make good decisions, enjoy the simple things in life, and live by the Golden Rule. She was a friend of and loved by many, always selfless and willing to extend a helping hand.