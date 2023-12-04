Beatrice Louise Gredell

Olathe, Kansas – Louise Gredell was born April 17, 1928 in Kansas City Missouri to Frederick William Huffman and Marguerite Lucille (Matthew) Huffman, and passed away November 28, 2023 at age 95.
Louise was raised in Kansas City and graduated from Paseo High School. She met the love of her life, Walter Raymond (“Ray”) Gredell, at a college fraternity party at UMKC where Ray was finishing his college education after he had returned from service in the Navy during WWII. Ray and Louise were married on October 22, 1948, and lived their entire lives in the Kansas City area where they raised their children. Her husband Ray preceded her in death in 1995.
Louise loved her entire family unconditionally and devoted her life to all of them. She was always the anchor of the entire extended family for many years and kept us all close and connected. She taught all of us to be kind to all, make good decisions, enjoy the simple things in life, and live by the Golden Rule. She was a friend of and loved by many, always selfless and willing to extend a helping hand.
Louise is survived by her beloved sister, Nancy H Willis, of Davis CA. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Huffman. She is also survived by three of her four children and their spouses: Thomas Eric Gredell (Cheryl), Mark Edward Gredell (Sharla), and Kathleen Suzanne Gredell (Steve Jones). She was preceded in death by her son Michael Steven Gredell and her daughter in law Janet, as well as one grandchild, Phillip Gredell.
She had 10 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren. Grandchildren: Joseph Gredell (Whitney), Erin Gredell, Phillip Gredell (deceased), Stacey Zane (Brian), Steven Gredell (Leslie), David Gredell, Matthew Gredell, Troy Gredell, Lynne Jones, Anna Nondorf (Kris). Great Grandchildren: Jaxon Gredell, Everett Gredell, Drake Zane, Donovan Zane, Gabe Gredell, Miley Gredell, Elaina Nondorf.
She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, their spouses and other extended family, and many long-time friends, including at Santa Marta Retirement Community in Olathe Kansas where she lived happily the last 15 years of her life.
The family wishes to thank all the staff and workers at Santa Marta for their help making the many years she lived there active and enjoyable.
Although the sentiment is greatly appreciated by her family, expressions of sympathy in the form of flowers, charitable donations, etc, are not requested. Your remembrance of Louise, a life long-and-well-lived, is all that her family requests. Also in accordance with Louise’s wishes, there will be a private family service at a later date.
Please leave fond memories or condolences at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1