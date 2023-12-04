  Juliana Garcia  - Merriam

Merriam pauses 5701 Merriam Drive work, OKs nearby property purchases

5701 Merriam Drive in December 2023.

5701 Merriam Drive, where the Irene B. French Community Center previously sat. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Merriam has bought a couple of downtown properties nearby 5701 Merriam Drive — the site of the city’s now-demolished community center.

Actual plans to convert the site into a public gathering space are on hiatus, but city officials say that work is picking back up this year as they develop future of the prominent downtown property.

After reigniting a 5701 steering committee in early 2023, the city of Merriam is waiting to see what comes of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ study of Upper Turkey Creek through the downtown area.

👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.