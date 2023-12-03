The crash occurred at the intersection of Johnson Drive and Bell Road, according to Shawnee Police.

A GoFundMe appeal online says Nolan Davidson and his father Aaron were driving from one youth basketball game to another when their vehicle was hit.

A nine-year-old boy from Lenexa remains hospitalized with severe injuries after a suspected drunk driver hit his family’s car in Shawnee Friday evening.

Nolan was sitting on the rear passenger side of the vehicle, where the car was struck by another vehicle. As a result, he suffered “multiple fractures to his face and skull, with significant swelling in his brain,” the GoFundMe says.

“Currently, Nolan remains in a medically induced coma to allow his body and brain the necessary rest and healing,” the GoFundMe continues. “Your continued prayers and support for Nolan and the Davidson Family are deeply appreciated.”

The GoFundMe as of Sunday morning had raised nearly $11,000, with a goal of $25,000.

KCK man charged with driving under the influence

Johnson County Court records show Matthew Jacobo, 25, has been charged with driving under the influence/aggravated battery with great bodily harm and failure to stop at the scene of an accident, both felonies.

He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possessing a loaded firearm while driving under the influence of alcohol.

His bond has been set at $1 million. He is now in custody at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Detention Center in Olathe. His first court appearance is set for Monday, Dec. 4, at 1:30 p.m.

The suspected drunk driver attempted to flee the scene

Police, fire and Johnson County Med-Act units were dispatched to the intersection of Johnson Drive and Bell Road just before 7 p.m. Friday for a reported wreck.

According to recorded radio traffic, a caller had called 911 and reported that a pickup truck driving 80 miles per hour had hit another vehicle.

After the collision, Shawnee Police say the driver of the truck fled the scene. A K-9 unit soon located the suspect nearby, and he was taken into custody.

An ambulance transported Nolan Davidson to Children’s Mercy Hospital in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, where he underwent surgery Friday night and remains in critical condition.

The Davidson family is active in local schools

Nolan Davidson is a third grader at Christa McAuliffe Elementary in Lenexa, according to a Facebook post from the McAuliffe PTA.

His mother Ashlee is a member of the McAuliffe PTA’s executive board and also leads a running club at the school.

His father, Aaron, is the former cross country coach at Shawnee Mission North High School who now coaches at Blue Valley West.

The family’s social media posts show both Nolan and his younger sister Brooklyn frequently participating in local youth sports competitions, playing soccer at KC Fusion.

“The Davidsons appreciate the outpouring of love and support they have received,” the GoFundMe says. “As more information on how to show love and support becomes available, updates will be provided. They are surrounded by family now and at this time have asked for others to please wait to visit.”