  Kyle Palmer  - Crashes

Lenexa boy in critical condition after family’s car hit by suspected drunk driver

Nolan Davidsion, 9, is in critical condition following a wreck caused by a suspected drunk driver Friday night. Photo via GoFundMe.

A nine-year-old boy from Lenexa remains hospitalized with severe injuries after a suspected drunk driver hit his family’s car in Shawnee Friday evening.

A GoFundMe appeal online says Nolan Davidson and his father Aaron were driving from one youth basketball game to another when their vehicle was hit.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Johnson Drive and Bell Road, according to Shawnee Police.

