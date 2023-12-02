Shawnee crash leaves nine-year-old in critical condition

Police and fire units along with a Johnson County Med-Act ambulance were dispatched to the intersection near Johnson Drive and Bell Road just before 7 p.m. Friday on reports of a collision between a pickup truck and sedan.

A driver involved in the crash fled the scene but was soon taken into custody, according to a Shawnee Police statement.

Shawnee Police say a crash on Johnson Drive Friday evening sent a nine-year-old child to the hospital in critical condition.

According to recorded radio traffic, a caller called 911 reporting that a truck was driving 80 miles per hour and hit the sedan, a Honda Accord.

A nine-year-old boy was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, with “massive head trauma” according to radio traffic.

Shawnee Police say the driver of the truck fled the scene of the wreck.

A K-9 unit soon located the suspect nearby, who was taken into custody.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking log shows a Kansas City, Kansas man was taken into custody and being held on a charge of driving under the influence/aggravated battery with great bodily harm. He’s being held on $1 million bond.

That stretch of Johnson Drive has been the subject of discussion at city hall, especially around the nearby intersection of Johnson Drive and Maurer Road, where residents and councilmembers have both highlighted speeding as a problem.

Mike Frizzell contributed to this report.