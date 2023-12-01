Although Sue and her future husband, Tom Hutcheson, met during college, their acquaintance didn’t develop into romance until their paths crossed again in Seattle. Following a long-distance relationship that spanned the miles between Sue’s home in Washington and Tom’s duty station on a U.S. Navy base in California, they were married on June 1, 1968, in Clarinda. Fifteen days later, Tom left on a six-month deployment, beginning Sue’s life as a naval officer’s spouse. For the next 26 years, she was a proud, capable partner in his military career.

Affectionately called “Suzi,” she spent her childhood on the family farm and went to a one-room country school through eighth grade. After graduating from Clarinda High School, she attended Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. She graduated with a B.A. in economics and moved to Seattle, Washington, to take a job with the Internal Revenue Service.

Sue Perry Hutcheson, 82, of Olathe, Kansas, was welcomed into Heaven on Friday, November 24, 2023. She was born on November 22, 1941, in Clarinda, Iowa, to Raymond and Evelyn Perry.

Sue and Tom raised their three children – Christi, Karen, and Jim – while spending tours of duty in Washington, California, Virginia, Hawaii, and Germany. Sue was a loving, attentive mother who was always ready to sew homemade Halloween costumes, help with school projects, and give rides to and from play rehearsal or soccer practice. She also worked for H&R Block as a seasonal tax preparer for many years.

A grandmother of boundless energy and enthusiasm, Sue never tired of reading a favorite story, playing dress-up, planning a fun outing, or making a batch of her special whole wheat pancakes. So many happy memories were made at Grandma’s house. She was a constant, doting presence in her grandchildren’s lives and could be counted on to attend every spelling bee, play performance, choir concert, and award ceremony.

Sue was a woman of keen intellect, gentle humor, and fierce resilience. She loved to travel and visited 29 countries during her lifetime, including Cyprus, Australia, China, and Norway. She loved the beauty of trees, flowers, birds, and butterflies and made a special effort to share this appreciation with her grandchildren. She loved being part of a church community, especially singing in choir, playing handbells, volunteering in children’s ministry, and forming friendships in small groups and Bible studies. She loved her family unconditionally and was devoted to caring for them. Above all else, Sue loved God and trusted His love and faithfulness, even when faced with disappointments and challenges. Her godly spirit and kind heart will be greatly missed by her many friends and family members.

Sue is survived by her husband Tom; her children Christi Hutcheson, Karen Montemayor and husband Jim, and Jim Hutcheson; her grandchildren Rachel, Luke, and Nate Montemayor; her sisters Phyllis (Chuck) Landon, Marcia Summers, and Nancy (Roger) Rupp; her brothers Duane (Ana) Perry and Charley (Ann) Perry; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law Rev. Thomas and Marjorie Hutcheson; her brother-in-law Charles Summers; and her sisters-in-law Carlene Hutcheson and Liz Hutcheson.

Services will be held on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, in the Wesley Covenant Chapel at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, KS, 66224. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. The service will be live-streamed and can be joined virtually using the following link: http://cor.org/memorialsonline. Sue will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, at a later date. Rehoboth Christian School or World Renew.