  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Sue Perry Hutcheson

Sue Perry Hutcheson, 82, of Olathe, Kansas, was welcomed into Heaven on Friday, November 24, 2023. She was born on November 22, 1941, in Clarinda, Iowa, to Raymond and Evelyn Perry.

Affectionately called “Suzi,” she spent her childhood on the family farm and went to a one-room country school through eighth grade. After graduating from Clarinda High School, she attended Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. She graduated with a B.A. in economics and moved to Seattle, Washington, to take a job with the Internal Revenue Service.

Although Sue and her future husband, Tom Hutcheson, met during college, their acquaintance didn’t develop into romance until their paths crossed again in Seattle. Following a long-distance relationship that spanned the miles between Sue’s home in Washington and Tom’s duty station on a U.S. Navy base in California, they were married on June 1, 1968, in Clarinda. Fifteen days later, Tom left on a six-month deployment, beginning Sue’s life as a naval officer’s spouse. For the next 26 years, she was a proud, capable partner in his military career.