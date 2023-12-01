  Kyle Palmer  - Shawnee Mission School District

SMSD superintendent responds to student protests — ‘We are listening’

Students and family members, including Brey'Anna Brown (center, with red hair), rallied at the Shawnee Mission School District Center for Academic Achievement on Thursday night. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

A week that began with students walking out of Shawnee Mission East High School over the school’s handling of a fight that included the hurling of racist slurs ended with the district’s superintendent assuring the community she and other officials are listening to students’ concerns.

Superintendent Michelle Hubbard’s message to families and staff members of the district went out late Friday morning, a day after some 100 people rallied at the district’s headquarters in Overland Park.

The walkout at SM East Monday and the circulation of a video showing the fight between a white male student and Black female student in which the boy called the girl the N-word multiple times set off a tumultuous week for the school and district, Hubbard acknowledged.

