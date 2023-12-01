SMSD News: A message from the Shawnee Mission School District leadership

  A message from the Shawnee Mission School District  - Sponsored posts

The message below was sent this morning to all families and staff in the Shawnee Mission School District:

Dear Shawnee Mission School District Families and Staff,

I am writing to you at a difficult time for the Shawnee Mission School District family. Many of you have seen an incredibly painful video from an incident that took place at Shawnee Mission East High School. The racist language that can be heard on that video is awful, completely unacceptable, and something we will never tolerate here in the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD). While I am unable to share with you any information about disciplinary actions we may have taken, I can assure you that we have followed the procedures outlined in our student handbook, and we will continue to send the clear message that racism has no place in our schools.