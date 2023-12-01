SMSD News: A message from the Shawnee Mission School District leadership

I am writing to you at a difficult time for the Shawnee Mission School District family. Many of you have seen an incredibly painful video from an incident that took place at Shawnee Mission East High School. The racist language that can be heard on that video is awful, completely unacceptable, and something we will never tolerate here in the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD). While I am unable to share with you any information about disciplinary actions we may have taken, I can assure you that we have followed the procedures outlined in our student handbook, and we will continue to send the clear message that racism has no place in our schools.

Our schools do not exist apart from the broader society in which we live. All of us, including our children, have witnessed a decline in civility, from politicians to people in line at the grocery store. As always, our children are watching us, and sometimes, their behavior mirrors negative elements of our society. We must do better, as individuals, as a district, and as a nation.

Here in SMSD, we remain committed to the work of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). In our 2019-2024 Strategic Plan, we affirm this community’s commitment to DEI. Strategy 2 says: “We will relentlessly create a fully unified, equitable and inclusive culture.” The Shawnee Mission community has made clear that this is our work. We have committed to this work within the parameter which says: “We will honor our diversity and treat each person with dignity and respect.”

We have taken important steps to move this work forward. We have hired a coordinator of diversity, equity and inclusion. We have Equity Practitioners at each building, and they meet monthly, along with four half-day meetings each year, in order to strengthen their work. Each school building has a DEIB Building Team that spends two full days a year in professional development, in order to support work at the building level. We have also developed opportunities for youth leadership development in our high schools through the Youth Equity Stewardship (YES!) program.

With all of this work and more happening across the district, the distressing behavior we saw in the video reminds us that we still have more work to do. Our students have been vocal this week in reminding us that we are not done. They have spoken loudly, and we are listening, both at Shawnee Mission East and across the district. What I saw on that video is NOT who we are, and we must do better. And we will.

Sincerely,

Dr. Michelle Hubbard

Superintendent