  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Saints Express opens in old Taco Hangover location in Shawnee

Saints Pub

Saints Express. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

A Midwest-based restaurant chain, has taken over the old Taco Hangover location in Shawnee.

Located at 13655 W. 63rd St., Saints Express replaces Taco Hangover off of Shawnee Mission Parkway, near a Fritz’s hamburger joint and Hy-Vee grocery store. It first opened its doors on Nov. 8.

