Located at 13655 W. 63rd St., Saints Express replaces Taco Hangover off of Shawnee Mission Parkway, near a Fritz’s hamburger joint and Hy-Vee grocery store. It first opened its doors on Nov. 8.

A Midwest-based restaurant chain, has taken over the old Taco Hangover location in Shawnee.

This is the fourth location for Saints Pub + Patio

Saints Express is a new extension of the Saints Pub + Patio bar-and-grill franchise, offering both sit-down and drive-thru services.

The company also has restaurants in Lenexa and in Independence, Missouri, and Waukee, Iowa.

It offers signature Saints Pub items, including a selection of customizable smash burgers, macaroni and cheese, wings and salads.

It still has connections to Taco Hangover

While Saints Express is taking the place of Taco Hangover, which opened on Jan. 2 and closed in late October, it retains one of its co-owners, Kem Anderson.

Anderson owned Taco Hangover with her husband, Scott Anderson. At the time, the couple was a part of the Lenexa-based business Riley Drive Entertainment, with Scott acting as a co-owner.

Scott was charged in April in federal court with a multi-count indictment that includes false statements, wire fraud and identity theft.

His attorney told the Post in April that he maintains his innocence.

Saints Express is open every day

Orders are available via sit-down service, takeout, drive-thru or Doordash.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Thursday through Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Its menu can be found here.

