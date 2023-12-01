  Juliana Garcia  - Health care

Prairie Village woman sues Saint Luke’s for alleged missed multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Sara Allison, above, is suing St. Luke's Health System for the neurology practice's missing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis starting in 2012.

A Prairie Village woman is suing Saint Luke’s after the hospital system allegedly failed to diagnose her with multiple sclerosis for the past decade.

Sara Allison in early November filed a lawsuit against the hospital system and two Saint Luke’s Neurology physicians — Charles Weinstein and Sarah Gibbons — who allegedly “dismissed” Allison’s decade-long concerns leading to a missed multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Allison told the Post in an interview that she feels she was “medically gaslighted” in many ways. She said her “life was turned upside down by these doctors’ decisions.”

