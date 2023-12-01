  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

PHOTOS: Prairie Village’s 38th annual holiday tree lighting

Mayor Eric Mikkelson and Santa Claus shake hands at the 38th annual Prairie Village mayor's holiday tree lighting. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Santa Claus, KC Wolf and Miss Kansas all met up at Prairie Village’s 38th annual mayor’s holiday tree lighting Thursday evening.

The rain held off in time for a crowd of more than 100 to enjoy hot chocolate, watch three Dancerz Unlimited performances and meet Santa Claus.

Organized by the Prairie Village Foundation, the mayor’s holiday tree lighting is a fundraiser for residents who need help with utilities, food and home maintenance.

