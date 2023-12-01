Mayor Eric Mikkelson and Santa Claus shake hands at the 38th annual Prairie Village mayor's holiday tree lighting. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Santa Claus, KC Wolf and Miss Kansas all met up at Prairie Village’s 38th annual mayor’s holiday tree lighting Thursday evening.
The rain held off in time for a crowd of more than 100 to enjoy hot chocolate, watch three Dancerz Unlimited performances and meet Santa Claus.
Organized by the
Prairie Village Foundation, the mayor’s holiday tree lighting is a fundraiser for residents who need help with utilities, food and home maintenance.
If you were unable to make the holiday tree lighting on Nov. 30 at Corinth Square, then you can still donate to the mayor’s holiday tree fund
online through PayPal.
Take a look at some special moments from the 38th annual ceremony below.
A young child is decked out in a Santa hat and fun glasses. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Councilmember Terrence Gallagher helps pass out fudge to the crowd. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
A Dancerz Unlimited troupe performs at the ceremony. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The Belinder Elementary choir sang for the crowd gathered at Corinth Square, as well. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Local school mascots, including the Highlands Hawk, were in attendance. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
After the performances, families are eager to see Santa Claus. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The Shawnee Mission East drum line welcomed special guests KC Wolf and Santa Claus.
KC Wolf hypes up families before Santa Claus arrives. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Santa Claus greets children and families before making his way to the stage to help light the holiday tree. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Santa Claus and a child in the crowd share a special moment. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Elizabeth “Libby” Morris, a Prairie Villager who is also Miss Kansas, was a special guest on Thursday. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Mayor Eric Mikkelson, Santa Claus, KC Wolf, Miss Kansas and retiring Sgt. Luke Roth light the holiday tree. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The tree lit at Corinth Square. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
After the tree is officially lit, children and families enjoy taking photos in front of it. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Santa Claus also stuck around for photos with children and families. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
