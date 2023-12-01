Matthew Bjorgo

Obituary will be posted at a later date.

Services & Gatherings

Visitation:

Friday, December 8, 2023 from 4:00pm to 5:00pm

Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel

14275 South Black Bob Road

Olathe, KS 66062

913-768-6777

Memorial Service:

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 5:00pm

Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel

14275 South Black Bob Road

Olathe, KS 66062

913-768-6777