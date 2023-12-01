  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Matthew Bjorgo

Obituary will be posted at a later date.

Services & Gatherings
Visitation:
Friday, December 8, 2023 from 4:00pm to 5:00pm
Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel
14275 South Black Bob Road
Olathe, KS 66062
913-768-6777

Memorial Service:
Friday, December 8, 2023 at 5:00pm
Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel
14275 South Black Bob Road
Olathe, KS 66062
913-768-6777