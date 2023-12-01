Take the ‘Journey to Bethlehem’ this weekend in Prairie Village

Every year since 1985, Southminster Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village has put on a “Journey to Bethlehem” production. Guests are guided through the church for an interactive storytelling of the birth of Jesus.

Visitors are welcome Friday, Dec. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. to witness the story, free of charge. The production takes about 20 minutes to walk through, and guests can participate in different interactive scenes.

Here are some pictures of the “Journey to Bethlehem” dress rehearsal Thursday evening.