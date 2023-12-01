Happy Friday and happy holidays, Johnson County! The holiday spirit is in full effect, and there’s no greater evidence for it than this weekend’s events in Johnson County. Not in the holiday spirit? Maybe some Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine bangers can help. Here’s where you can find some fun in Johnson County this weekend.

Sar-Ko Aglow

Starting tonight at 6 p.m. at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway & Lackman Road in Lenexa, it will be glowing with holiday lights.

The display features miles of light strands and thousands of colorful bulbs. People are invited to take a nighttime stroll around Rose’s Pond during December and January to view the spectacle and its reflections on the water.

The lights will be on display nightly from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 15. Admission and parking is free.

Christmas in the Courtyard

Merriam will come alive with the Christmas spirit at 6:30 p.m. Friday with holiday lights and an appearance by Santa.

Taking place at Merriam Municipal Plaza, the event kicks off with Mayor Bob Pape flipping a switch to turn on the Christmas lights.

Activities will also include time with Santa, live music, crafts, treats, and more. People are encouraged to bring a new toy, canned food item, or a new/gently used coat to benefit the Johnson County Christmas Bureau.

On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan

The story of international sensations Gloria and Emilio Estefan comes to life on the Yardley Hall Stage at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park.

Being performed at 7 p.m. on Sunday, the stage musical tells the inspiring true story about the Estefans and their journey to become international superstars. It features hits such as “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” and “Get On Your Feet.”

Tickets start at $25 and $5 for students. They are available online or by calling (913) 469-4445.

Journey to Bethlehem

Southminster Presbyterian Church, 6306 Roe Ave . in Prairie Village, will take people this Friday and Saturday on a unique adventure through the Christmas story.

“Journey to Bethlehem” is an interactive tour of the meaning of Christmas The indoor event is free and open to everyone.

Holiday Lights and Festive Sights

Downtown Mission will be shining bright with the Mayor’s Tree Lighting and lots of fun activities.

Being held downtown, the event kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday with Santa, followed by Mayor Sollie Flora lighting the big tree. It will also have s’mores, hot chocolate and activity stations, as well as live performances from Ruston Choir and Tippi Toes.

It is free and open to the public.