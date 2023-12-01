I. Jane Fogleman Stafford

Jane Stafford, 95, of Lakeview Village, Lenexa, KS passed away November 21, 2023 surrounded by family. She was born November 21, 1928 in Seminole, OK to Truman and Audrey (Hale) Fogleman.

Jane grew up in the country near Moundridge, KS. Her family moved to Thayer, KS during her high school years. She graduated from high school in 1946 and then attended Emporia State Teachers College for one year. In 1947 she began teaching in a one room country school for the next two years. On May 14, 1949 she married Raymond Stafford, her husband of 64 years, in Thayer, KS. They moved from Thayer to Kansas City, KS and then a year later to Tulsa, OK. A job offer in 1960 took them to Laurel, MS, in 1961 they relocated to Westfield, NJ where they resided until moving to Lakeview Village, Lenexa, KS in 2008.

Jane was active in her children’s lives as a Sunday School teacher, Girl Scout Leader and the ultimate tour guide as she frequently navigated New York City with four small children. In 1967 she went back to school and in 1969 received her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Newark State University (Kean University). After graduating she worked in Christian Education at the First United Methodist Church, Westfield, NJ, where she and Raymond were members. She was instrumental in establishing a Memorial Garden at her church and as an avid gardener often shared those talents with her church community. After moving back to Kansas in 2008 Jane and Raymond joined Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village. Jane was a 49 year member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood; active in Chapter E, New Jersey and Chapters JO and IN, Kansas.