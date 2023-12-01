  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Cynthia L. Hogg

Cynthia L. Hogg of Greeley Kansas passed away unexpectedly on November 22nd, 2023, at the age of 62. Cyndi will be missed by many. She was a loved daughter, doting mother, supportive sister, and loyal friend.

A Celebration of Life will be held after the holidays in Cyndi’s hometown, Wellsville Kansas at Wilson’s Funeral Home.