Cynthia L. Hogg of Greeley Kansas passed away unexpectedly on November 22nd, 2023, at the age of 62. Cyndi will be missed by many. She was a loved daughter, doting mother, supportive sister, and loyal friend.
A Celebration of Life will be held after the holidays in Cyndi’s hometown, Wellsville Kansas at Wilson’s Funeral Home.
