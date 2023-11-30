A video that has circulated widely online and in local media in recent days shows the white male student charging toward the Black female student, since identified as sophomore Brey’Anna Brown, calling out the N-word and giving Brown a shove. Both students then start throwing punches at each other.

About a hundred people, mostly students, turned out to the Shawnee Mission School District’s Center for Academic Achievement on 71st Street in Overland Park Thursday evening to protest the way officials handled the fight on Nov. 15.

Students protesting a fight between a white male student and Black female student in the halls of Shawnee Mission East High School described an atmosphere in the school in which racial slurs were common and tolerated, making them feel unsafe.

The altercation left Brown with a broken nose and contusions on her forehead, said her father, Shaun Brown, Sr.

Brown and her family attended the rally Thursday, along with other students demanding more accountability from the school district.

Students share their experiences of racist behavior

Several students recounted their own experiences with racism that they said has not been adequately addressed by the SM East administration.

“Sophomore year I got sent a voice message telling me to go back to where I came from,” said Kevin Gomez, 16, a junior at SM East. He said that was just one example of racially charged speech that has been either directed at him or overheard in the halls in his time there.

The atmosphere made Gomez feel unsafe, he said.

“It made me rethink a lot of things like the way I dress, the way I talk, how to act to where I felt almost like I had to change who I was as a person every time I stepped foot into the school, just to feel like I don’t have a target on my back,” he continued.

Natalia Rios, 17 and a senior, related a story about the time she confronted a student wearing a T-shirt depicting a racial stereotype that made fun of Hispanics. When she asked about it, the student talked about Hispanics crawling across the border and running past patrols, she said.

She said that in the days leading up to the fight at SM East, another student was online favoring building a wall to “keep nasty border hoppers out,” and concluding with a racist slur.

“What happened to Brey was a breaking point for a lot of students of color at East. We have begged for years to please take the safety of students of color seriously,” Rios said. “We already feel unseen, unheard and unsafe in our own hallways,” she said, noting the school’s predominantly white demographics. (According to the most recent district data, nearly 83% of students at SM East are white.)

The white male student has been criminally charged

She called statements issued by school administrators “empty promises that they have been making for years.”

Rios and some other speakers said that in their view, the administration’s failure to take such incidents seriously has emboldened more hateful speech.

In particular, they objected to the fact that Brown was given a five-day suspension from the school for what they considered to be an act of self-defense.

The boy involved in the fight, who is 15, also received a suspension, and he has since been charged with aggravated battery as a minor, a felony.

Johnson County court records show he was also charged with multiple felonies for a separate incident in June.

The protest Thursday capped a week of public turmoil for the school, beginning with a student walkout on Monday. Students at Shawnee Mission South also held a prearranged walkout in solidarity with SM East students on Thursday.

The evening protest was organized by the Black Student Solidarity Network, a Black-led student organization formed by local media startup the Kansas City Defender in 2022 amid reports of racial violence in Kansas and Missouri schools.

Student protesters present list of demands

On Thursday, students presented a list of demands at the protest that included

a formal apology from administrators and an admission of wrongdoing for suspending Brey,

immediate expulsion of the boy who hit her,

revision of policies that punish students unfairly for defending themselves,

mandatory cultural competency exams for administrators,

public reporting and transparent accountability and the adoption of recommendations on racial justice from Stand Up for Racial Justice – KC, which describes itself as a local network organizing white people for racial justice.

“I want the demands met and I hope they expel him and review their policy,” said Jaxton Taylor, 17, a senior at SM East.

There needs to be a specific section in school policy on racism, she said. “I’m hoping this is going to keep pushing it and create a change.”

“I want them to really look deep into the school”

Brown attended the protest with her father and her mother, Linyka Brown. Her mother said the incident has been upsetting and “heartbreaking.”

For her part, Brown said she is still processing the event but has felt proud and thankful for the people who have come out in her support. The boy, “should take a lesson from this and move on and do something different,” she said.

Brown’s father said he would like to see an investigation into the top administration of SM East because of the way the incident was handled and because of another incident in which he said a different white student pulled Brey’Anna down by her backpack a year ago.

Both students were given five-day suspensions that time, too, he said.

He said he’s pressing the issue harder this time because he felt like he failed as a parent the first time.

Shaun Brown was especially incensed because he said a SM East administrator “victim-blamed” his daughter and waited two hours without getting her medical attention before calling her parents.

Brey’Anna said she had not been called the N-word before, but “I have heard it millions of times around the school.”

She said she doesn’t feel protected and would not like to return to SM East.

Her father said he’d like the school to take a hard look at itself.

“I want them to really look deep into the school and check out what’s really going on. Listen to these kids, give them a chance to speak on these issues,” he said.

Students at the protest said they plan to continue to bring the issue into the public eye.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.