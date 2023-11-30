  Roxie Hammill  - Shawnee Mission School District

Students say racist attack at Shawnee Mission East ‘a breaking point,’ demand change

Shawnee Mission East senior Jaxon Taylor addresses the media and crowd at the beginning of the protest Thursday evening. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

Students protesting a fight between a white male student and Black female student in the halls of Shawnee Mission East High School described an atmosphere in the school in which racial slurs were common and tolerated, making them feel unsafe.

About a hundred people, mostly students, turned out to the Shawnee Mission School District’s Center for Academic Achievement on 71st Street in Overland Park Thursday evening to protest the way officials handled the fight on Nov. 15.

A video that has circulated widely online and in local media in recent days shows the white male student charging toward the Black female student, since identified as sophomore Brey’Anna Brown, calling out the N-word and giving Brown a shove. Both students then start throwing punches at each other.