Samson A. Olson, 81, of Olathe, Kansas passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Samson was born on November 23, 1941, in Waterloo, Iowa to Ethan and Esther (Buxton) Olson. He was a 1959 graduate of Waterloo West High School. He served in the U.S. Army. Samson was employed by Gomaco Corporation, Williams Equipment Company and later Sun Hydraulics. He was a lifelong and die-hard fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Samson was preceded in death by his wife Patricia, parents Ethan and Esther, brother Paul and sister Serene.