Sally J. Flood

April 1, 1930 – November 26, 2023

Leawood, Kansas – Sally Julia Flood (née Leddy), of Leawood, KS, died following a brief illness, surrounded by loved ones, on November 26th.

She was born in New York City in 1930 to Irish immigrant parents Patrick and Catherine Leddy and never forgot her Irish and Bronx beginnings. Sally attended Cathedral High School and Manhattanville College before going to work at the newly opened United Nations in 1952 in the Tour Service Department. A move to Kansas City in 1973 for her husband Robert’s career brought numerous friends into her life (and additional teams to root for – go Jayhawks!), but the 50 years never impacted her Bronx accent. A former Hallmark Card shop owner, Sally signed off her cards and notes with “Floods of Love,” and all who received those kind words felt lucky to be in her world.