Paulie’s Penguin Playground back in Olathe for charity drive-thru

Much of the Paulie's Penguin Playground inflatable holiday display is temporarily living at Juris Law and Mediation in downtown Olathe.

The popular Paulie’s Penguin Playground holiday inflatable display is moving again for the 2023 season.

Now, the holiday display will go back to Olathe this winter, but it will look a little different.

Instead of a weeks-long display, Juris Law and Mediation, Injury Law Associates and the Olathe Salvation Army will host what they’re calling Paulie’s Penguin Parade for one weekend in mid-December.

