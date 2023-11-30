Paulie’s Penguin Playground back in Olathe for charity drive-thru

Instead of a weeks-long display, Juris Law and Mediation, Injury Law Associates and the Olathe Salvation Army will host what they’re calling Paulie’s Penguin Parade for one weekend in mid-December.

Now, the holiday display will go back to Olathe this winter, but it will look a little different.

The move comes after an Overland Park couple faced pushback from their neighbors and homeowners association over their plans to take over the 200-plus inflatable display from Paul and Cindy Craig, an Olathe couple who hosted it for decades.

Here are the Paulie’s Penguin Parade details:

The drive-thru event will take place during the evenings of Dec. 15, Dec. 16 and Dec. 17. It begins at 6 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors are asked to enter from the Santa Fe Street entrance for Juris Law and Mediation (430 E. Santa Fe St.).

Many of the inflatables from the Paulie’s Penguin Playground display — including penguins, Santas, snowmen and other characters — will decorate the parking lot, and it should take about five to 10 minutes to drive through to see them all.

Motor traffic from the display will exit onto Woodland Street.

Visitors will be encouraged to give a $5 suggested donation to the Olathe Salvation Army, either in cash or with the tap-to-give option.

Pedestrians can also visit the display but should park elsewhere, walk over and enter from the side of the display, said Makenzi Higgins, managing partner with Juris.

Organizers hope to carry on spirit of Paulie’s tradition

The Craigs hosted the display for about 20 years at their home in Olathe, but announced last year that they would look for a new home for Paulie’s Penguin Playground.

Faith and Josh Owens had originally hoped to host the display at their Overland Park home this year, and said they do still intend to have it next year. What exactly that will look like is unclear.

For now, Ryan Evans, the self-described head of the Paulie’s Penguin Parade Planning Committee and an attorney for Juris, said the hope is to “spread some holiday cheer and have some fun,” while honoring the spirit of the Paulie’s tradition for Olathe and the larger Johnson County community.

“We thought it was important to try and make sure that Paulie’s Penguins are still available for the public,” Higgins said, “because that’s what they were intended to do, is to just bring holiday cheer and make people happy.”

