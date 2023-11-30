  Andrew Gaug  - Lenexa

Empty Lenexa office tower to get new life as apartments

The Residences at Renner 95 intend to convert an existing office building into apartments and add a new building for the same purpose as well. That would bring about 315 units to a high-trafficked area of Lenexa.

A design rendering for The Residences at Renner 95. Image via Lenexa planning documents.

A combination of a new sales tax, grants and industrial revenue bonds will help breathe new life into an abandoned office building in Lenexa that once housed the headquarters for the Kiewit engineering firm.

Located at 9401 Renner Blvd., the five-story building is slated to turn into apartments and office space. The developer, Renner Associates LLC, is also planning to add a new building to the property. Renner Associates is a limited liability corporation led by Block Real Estate Services.

The Lenexa City Council on Nov. 21 approved a Community Improvement District sales tax, an Economic Development Grant, and industrial revenue bonds to help acquire, construct, and equip what is dubbed the Renner 95 mixed-use project.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.