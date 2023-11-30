The Lenexa City Council on Nov. 21 approved a Community Improvement District sales tax, an Economic Development Grant, and industrial revenue bonds to help acquire, construct, and equip what is dubbed the Renner 95 mixed-use project.

Located at 9401 Renner Blvd., the five-story building is slated to turn into apartments and office space. The developer, Renner Associates LLC, is also planning to add a new building to the property. Renner Associates is a limited liability corporation led by Block Real Estate Services .

A combination of a new sales tax, grants and industrial revenue bonds will help breathe new life into an abandoned office building in Lenexa that once housed the headquarters for the Kiewit engineering firm.

The city council voted 7-0 for each portion of funding. Councilmember Joe Karlin was absent.

The project consists of two buildings

The CID would redevelop the existing five-story building at 9401 Renner Blvd., which has been vacant since 2019 when the Kiewit Corp. moved out, by turning it into apartments and office space.

The redeveloped building will contain about 74 residential units and about 22,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial, retail, co-working office space and clubhouse amenities.

The developer will also construct a new five-story residential building, consisting of about 239 units, a parking structure and amenities.

The planned project would cost about $103 million

To help with costs, the city council approved the following:

$40 million in industrial revenue bonds

A community improvement district with a maximum reimbursement of $3 million

A $250,000 economic development grant

The CID will tax the project area

The CID is 1% CID sales tax over the project area

It will last for 22 years from the date the sales tax is first commenced, which is expected to be on or about Jan. 1, 2026.

It would be used to reimburse the developer up to a maximum of $3 million for its CID-eligible costs associated with the project.

The project has been in the works for more than a year

In 2022, the Lenexa City Council approved rezoning for the property and an attached preliminary site plan, reclassifying it as a planned mixed-use district.

Last year’s proposal called for a mix of multifamily, commercial and office uses. While that area was originally envisioned in the city’s long-range comprehensive plan for office uses as well as research and development, city staff ultimately determined that current development patterns aligned with what was proposed.

While it wasn’t what was planned for this development, the Renner 95 project was considered in line with other establishments in the area already, including other mixed-use projects at nearby City Center and along I-435.

A compatibility assessment was completed in Dec. 2022, when the council gave the greenlight to rezoning.

The city council spoke positively about the project

With the vote being part of Mayor Michael Boehm’s final city council meeting, he reflected on the process it took to get to the city council’s vote.

“There was a wrestling match on this on a number of meetings over the last few months,” he said. “As usual, we came out to a compromise that works for everyone.”

Julie Sayers, councilmember and mayor-elect, spoke highly of the process and that both the city and developer were flexible in reimagining how the property is used.

“I think this is such a wonderful example of adaptive reuse, because an empty building isn’t good for anyone,” she said. “To see this turning into mixed development meets the needs of our comprehensive plan and then, it provides additional housing at this location. I think it’s a good model and shows as an example to other cities what you can do with a building that’s not being used.”

Outgoing Vouncilmember Dan Roh also praised the project.

“This is exactly what you want to do in this particular area for this kind of thing. This is a game changer,” he said.

