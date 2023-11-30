Lenexa approves new facility for Ceva Animal Health

The Lenexa City Council on Nov. 21 voted 7-0 to approve the pharmaceutical company’s addition of a new 42,000-square-foot building at its campus at 8940 Long St. Councilmember Joe Karlin was absent.

A new manufacturing facility is coming to Ceva Animal Health’s Lenexa campus.

The facility will be used for vaccines

The new building will be used for production of agricultural vaccines and additional office space.

It will transfer about 45 to 60 employees to the new building and possibly hire new employees.

The project site will go across two lots owned by Ceva, replacing a vacant office building at 12510 Santa Fe Trail Drive and space used for overflow parking for Ceva employees.

The plat for the building will also include the construction of new public sidewalks along Long Street and Santa Fe Trail Drive.

Ceva opened in Lenexa in 2011

Ceva Santé Animale purchased Lenexa-based Biomune Company in 2005, creating Ceva Animal Health as its U.S. subsidiary.

In 2011, it completed an $18 million expansion of its Biomune poultry vaccine production plant. Vaccines produced in Lenexa are shipped to over 70 countries worldwide.

Lenexa is the company’s North American headquarters. It has nearly 500 full-time employees locally and 6,750 employees companywide.

The project will break ground in January

Building construction will begin in March 2024, and the project is expected to be complete by February 2025, according to Ceva Animal Health documents.

During the vote, city councilmembers gave their kudos to Ceva for continuing to expand in Lenexa.

“It’s just great to see the continuation of a successful business here in Lenexa,” said Julie Sayers, councilmember and mayor-elect.

