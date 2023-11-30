  Andrew Gaug  - Lenexa

Lenexa approves new facility for Ceva Animal Health

Ceva

Ceva headquarters in Lenexa. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

A new manufacturing facility is coming to Ceva Animal Health’s Lenexa campus.

The Lenexa City Council on Nov. 21 voted 7-0 to approve the pharmaceutical company’s addition of a new 42,000-square-foot building at its campus at 8940 Long St. Councilmember Joe Karlin was absent.

