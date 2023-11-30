  Lucie Krisman  - Leawood

Leawood tightens sports court rules following noise complaints

An existing residential sports court in Leawood. Image from city documents.

The city of Leawood has put new rules in place for residents looking to put private sports courts in their backyards.

The Leawood City Council last week approved an amendment to the city’s development ordinance requiring new setback and neighbor notification requirements for building new tennis or pickle ball courts.

File photo via Shutterstock.

The city now wants to require neighbor notification

  • The amendment approved last week requires residents to notify any neighbors by mail within 200 feet that they want to build a sports court.
  • It also requires the court to be screened from neighbors by evergreen landscaping.
  • The midpoint of the court must also now be closer to the owner’s house than to any neighbor’s houses, with a minimum setback of 20 feet from all property lines.

Complaints about pickleball noise spurred the change

  • City planning staff began looking into pickle ball noise mitigation after residents voiced concerns about noise and bright lights coming from residential pickle ball courts last year.
  • City staff and the Leawood Planning Commission explored a number of options for addressing those concerns, such as cutting back permitted court lighting hours and raising the minimum distance from neighboring property lines.
  • The issue of pickleball noise has become a hot topic in other parts of Johnson County recently — including in Mission Woods — as the sport has grown in popularity.

The new rules apply to both tennis and pickle ball courts

  • Before the amendment’s approval, residents already needed to acquire a special use permit if they wanted a private sports court with lighting.
  • Sports courts without lighting, however, only need approval from the city’s planning director.
  • These other new rules apply to sports courts both with and without lighting.

