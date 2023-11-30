  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Helen Louise Hadel

September 23, 1930 – November 25, 2023

Shawnee, Kansas – Helen “Louise” Hadel, 93, of Shawnee, Kansas passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at her daughter’s home, Mary Carney.

Louise was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Edward P. Hadel; daughter, Kathleen Hadel; son Michael Hadel. She is survived by her children, Paul Hadel (Debbie), Linda Hadel Hopkins (Barry), Greg Hadel (Linda), Mary Carney (Tom); thirteen grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.