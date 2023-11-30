Helen Louise Hadel

Louise was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Edward P. Hadel; daughter, Kathleen Hadel; son Michael Hadel. She is survived by her children, Paul Hadel (Debbie), Linda Hadel Hopkins (Barry), Greg Hadel (Linda), Mary Carney (Tom); thirteen grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

Louise graduated from St. Joseph High School and is a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She instilled strong faith in her children and always encouraged others through her kindness, generosity, and contagious laughter. Louise modeled humility and was always quick to put others before herself. She cherished her family above all else and hosted all holidays and festivities and never missed a birthday with a special gift with heartfelt wishes. Louise will be greatly missed by all whose lives were touched by her kindness, generosity, forgiving and loving spirit. She will forever live on in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the following worthy non-profit organization:

FRIENDS OF JOHNSON COUNTY DEVELOPMENTAL SUPPORTS

10501 Lackman Rd.

Lenexa, KS. 66219

Visitation and Mass to be conducted at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Shawnee, KS. on Friday, December 1, 2023 beginning at 11:30 am.