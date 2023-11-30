Greg Wild, age 71, passed away November 27, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City.
A full obituary and Celebration of Life details will be provided shortly.
In remembrance of Greg’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Oxford Community Cemetery. Donations can be mailed to:
Oxford Cemetery Association
PO Box 175
Oxford, AR 72565
