Eloise Grace Green Swenson

She was preceded in death by her husband and her son-in-law Burks Smith. She is survived by three children, Kim Smith (Burks) of St Petersburg Florida, Peter Swenson (Barbara) of Boulder Colorado, and Krista Donahue (Robert) of Sanibel Island Florida. She has six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

While in college, Elly met the love of her life, Arthur William Swenson, Jr. also from St. Louis, who was attending Westminster College. Elly and Art married in 1946, at St. John’s Methodist Church in St. Louis. In 1950 Elly and Art moved to Kansas City for Art’s business The family later moved to Prairie Village Kansas, where Elly and Art raised their three children.

Eloise “Elly” Grace Green Swenson passed away at Mission Chateau on the 21 of November 2023 at the age of 100. She was born in St. Louis Missouri on the 2 of December 1922 to Frank Stern and Grace (Longworth) Green. She attended Soldan High School in St. Louis and earned an associate degree from William Woods College, Fulton Missouri in 1942.

Elly was a devoted wife and mother, who loved to travel. She and Art spent many years traveling to and around Britain and Western Europe, particularly Southern England, where they spent many months each year. The couple also spent time each winter for many years on Sanibel Island, where they enjoyed walking on the beaches and visiting friends and family.

Elly was closely involved in Children’s Community Theatre in Kansas City for many years and played a number of roles as the group staged performances at local schools, providing fun and entertainment for the children. She was also an avid member of her neighborhood “Bridge Club” for many decades and enjoyed spending time with her friends for many years, even long after they had given up playing cards. Elly was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Kansas City, and later a member at First Lutheran Church in Mission Hills Kansas. Elly was also a true animal lover as she had many pets over the years and enjoyed all of the animals that came to visit the residents at Mission Chateau.

A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family at a date yet to be determined, after which she will be interred at Mount Moriah with her late husband.

Charitable Donations can be made to Humane Society of Greater Kansas City.