Eloise Grace Green Swenson

Eloise “Elly” Grace Green Swenson passed away at Mission Chateau on the 21 of November 2023 at the age of 100. She was born in St. Louis Missouri on the 2 of December 1922 to Frank Stern and Grace (Longworth) Green. She attended Soldan High School in St. Louis and earned an associate degree from William Woods College, Fulton Missouri in 1942.

While in college, Elly met the love of her life, Arthur William Swenson, Jr. also from St. Louis, who was attending Westminster College. Elly and Art married in 1946, at St. John’s Methodist Church in St. Louis. In 1950 Elly and Art moved to Kansas City for Art’s business The family later moved to Prairie Village Kansas, where Elly and Art raised their three children.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her son-in-law Burks Smith. She is survived by three children, Kim Smith (Burks) of St Petersburg Florida, Peter Swenson (Barbara) of Boulder Colorado, and Krista Donahue (Robert) of Sanibel Island Florida. She has six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.