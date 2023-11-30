Betty Rafferty

June 10, 1928 – November 24, 2023

We take this occasion to celebrate the life of Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Rafferty, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who passed away peacefully at home with her family present. She was 95 years old. Betty was born in Shawnee, Kansas as the 2nd of 5 children to John and Frances Lally. She met her husband Jack Rafferty shortly after high school and they married in 1948. Surviving family members include her children and in-laws- Mike and Usha Rafferty, Tim and Nancy Rafferty, Kevin Rafferty, Renee and Bernie Beletsky, Melinda Rafferty, and Jackie and Peter Kruger; her grandchildren Katie and Manny Martinez, Bridget and Matt Lissner, Jena Rafferty, Nick and Kara Beletsky, Chris Beletsky, Jack Rafferty, Hanna and Josh Willner, and Graham Kruger; and her great grandchildren MJ, Molly, and McKenzie Martinez, Callan and Adira Lissner, Raef Beletsky, and Wesley and Joni Willner.

Betty’s courage and devotion to family were on constant display, particularly after the loss of her 4th son Keith Joseph at the age of 4 months old in 1965 from a heart defect and the tragic death of her husband Jack in 1974. Betty’s deep faith and devotion to her church helped her survive the dark times and rise to every challenge. After Jack’s passing left her on her own to provide for and raise her four youngest children, she managed and ran the family business successfully for over two decades. Betty’s love of family was limitless and she cherished every moment with them. She laughed easily and often and had a great sense of humor, and was a friend to everyone she ever met.