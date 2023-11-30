Umang Shah, a psychiatrist at AdventHealth Psychiatry and Wellbeing , said medications and psychotherapy have about a 60% success rate in patients with depression. That means about one-third of people with depression are unresponsive to traditional treatments, he said.

This new treatment, called transcranial magnetic stimulation, is for patients with depression or obsessive-compulsive disorder who have yet to find a different treatment that works for them.

The practice started offering transcranial magnetic stimulation to reach those people with depression or obsessive-compulsive disorder who are unresponsive to other treatments, he said.

“We wanted to have all the options available for our patients,” Shah said. “When they come to AdventHealth, it should be more of a one-stop kind of a thing.”

Now, four months after bringing transcranial magnetic stimulation to AdventHealth Psychiatry and Wellbeing, the practice sees five patients a day for the noninvasive treatment.

The treatment uses magnetic fields to stimulate the brain

Shah said one of the superpowers of the human brain is neuroplasticity, which is the brain’s ability to create and organize connections. This leads to “better functionality,” Shah said.

The idea behind this newly offered treatment is to use external stimulation to reorganize certain parts of the brain to help people struggling with mental health, Shah said.

For patients with depression, the treatment uses electromagnetic fields to target a small part of the left side of the brain, he added.

AdventHealth Psychiatry and Wellbeing uses BrainsWay’s deep transcranial magnetic stimulation, which widens the magnetic field’s target area, Shah said. Regular transcranial magnetic stimulation uses a more precise target area, which increases the chances of missing the target, he said.

In order to qualify for transcranial magnetic stimulation, patients with depression or obsessive compulsive disorder need to have first tried at least two medications.

What the treatment experience entails for patients

The 36 treatment sessions are conducted over a 12-week period across two different phases.

During the four-week acute phase, patients come in for a 20-minute treatment five days a week, Shah said. The eight-week maintenance phase requires patients to come in twice a week for the 20-minute treatment.

Shah said data shows about 75% of patients who undergo transcranial magnetic stimulation feel 50% or more improved.

In the first appointment, Shah completes about a 15-minute brain mapping exercise to pinpoint the target area for a patient.

Here’s a breakdown of what the typical 20-minute treatment looks like:

The patient puts on a cap, similar to a swim cap, that helps with brain mapping and adds a layer between the magnetic field and the skull.

The patient puts on a helmet — which is specific to either depression or obsessive compulsive disorder — with a coil in it.

A trained technician starts the treatment at the lowest dose and adjusts it according to the patient’s needs.

The technician rotates between a two-second “on” and 20-second “off”magnetic stimulation for the entire treatment.

Once the treatment is done, patients can return to their day as normal.

Shah, who tested the treatment on himself, said it feels like someone is gently tapping your brain for the two seconds of magnetic stimulation.

Additionally, Shah said patients might get a headache after treatments.

One patient says treatment helped “regain confidence”

A patient shared their experience with transcranial magnetic stimulation with Rennie Shuler-McKinney, the administrative director of behavioral health at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

In a statement to Shuler-McKinney, the patient said they struggled with depression for years and while medication helped, “it was never effective enough to be truly free of symptoms.”

The patient said they — and family members and other care providers — noticed improvements in their mood within the first week of treatments.

Before undergoing transcranial magnetic stimulation treatments, the patient said they felt stuck and hopeless. By the end of the treatments, the patient’s moods had improved significantly, they said.

“After treatment, I felt like my thoughts were clear, that I regained confidence and things didn’t feel hopeless anymore,” the patient said. “For the first time in a very long time, I felt like I was above my baseline going from barely surviving to fully thriving.”

Go deeper: This Johnson County oncology nurse shaves head annually to support patients