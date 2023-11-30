  Juliana Garcia  - Mental health

For new AdventHealth mental health treatment, patients put on helmet to stimulate brain

Umang Shah, a psychiatrist at AdventHealth, puts a transcranial magnetic stimulation helmet on a staff member. Photo illustration by Juliana Garcia.

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission is offering a new behavioral health treatment.

This new treatment, called transcranial magnetic stimulation, is for patients with depression or obsessive-compulsive disorder who have yet to find a different treatment that works for them.

Umang Shah, a psychiatrist at AdventHealth Psychiatry and Wellbeing, said medications and psychotherapy have about a 60% success rate in patients with depression. That means about one-third of people with depression are unresponsive to traditional treatments, he said.

👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.