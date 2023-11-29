  Kyle Palmer  - Courts

Shawnee Mission East student seen on video attacking Black student charged with felony

File photo.

A white male Shawnee Mission East student caught on video hitting a Black female student and using a racist slur at her has now been charged with a felony in connection to the altercation.

The 15-year-old boy was charged Wednesday with one count of aggravated battery. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 6.

A criminal complaint alleges the suspect did “unlawfully, feloniously and knowingly cause great bodily harm … or disfigurement” to the female student.

