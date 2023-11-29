A criminal complaint alleges the suspect did “unlawfully, feloniously and knowingly cause great bodily harm … or disfigurement” to the female student.

The 15-year-old boy was charged Wednesday with one count of aggravated battery. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 6.

A white male Shawnee Mission East student caught on video hitting a Black female student and using a racist slur at her has now been charged with a felony in connection to the altercation.

The Post is not naming either the suspect or the victim because they are both minors.

Court records indicate the fight took place at Shawnee Mission East on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Video of the confrontation has been circulating online and in local media reports over the past two days, ever since roughly 100 students walked out of SM East on Monday to protest the school’s handling of the incident.

The female victim reportedly suffered a broken nose as a result of the male student punching her. Her family told the Kansas City Star this week that she received a five-day suspension for the fight.

It’s unclear what punishment the boy received, and district officials have said they cannot disclose any disciplinary action taken against specific students.

What the video shows

The video, which the Post has not been provided with independent of other local media sources, appears to show the Black girl student having a conversation with two other female students before walking away.

As she walks away, the girl is heard saying to the others, “Don’t say nothing unless you’re going to say it to my face.”

It’s at this point in the video that the male student, who did not appear to be involved in the previous conversation but was standing nearby, is heard yelling, “Shut the f— up!”

The girl yells back, “Who said that?”

The boy turns, saying, “Me, n—– me!” and “What, n—–? What?” as the two approach each other down the hall.

In the video, the boy appears to shove the girl first. She responds by throwing a punch, and then both start punching each other.

Other students and someone who appears to be an adult eventually are able to break the two apart on the video.

Male student also charged for previous incident in June

A search of court records shows the male student was charged with multiple felonies for a separate incident in June.

In that June case, he is charged with felony aggravated battery with great bodily harm, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery.

According to court documents online, an emergency review hearing for that June case was held on Wednesday, and the suspect was remanded into custody.

Larger concerns and another protest planned

The incident at Shawnee Mission East has sparked a public outcry, with some students saying the incident is part of a larger pattern at the school that has not been adequately addressed, leaving students of color at the school feeling marginalized and fearful.

The Black Student Solidarity Network, an arm of local digital news media startup the Kansas City Defender, is planning a protest outside the Shawnee Mission School District Center for Academic Achievement on Thursday night.

Among other things, the group is calling for a formal apology from school administrators to the Black student and expulsion of the white male student.