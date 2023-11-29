  Kyle Palmer  - SM East

Student fight at Shawnee Mission East sparks outcry. Here’s what we know

Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie Village. File photo.

An altercation between a white male student and Black female student at Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie Village has sparked an outcry among some students and prompted a local news organization focused on Black issues to call for additional protest.

Here’s what we know:

A video shows the incident in SM East’s hallways

  • It’s unclear when exactly the incident occurred, but video circulating online and shared with local media shows a white male student and Black female student getting into a confrontation in a hallway inside the school. (The Post has not been able to independently verify the video’s authenticity.)
  • In the video, both students can be seen charging at each other before the male student shoves the female student. Both then begin throwing punches.
  • During the course of the video, the white male student can be heard saying the N-word multiple times before other students and staff members come to break up the fight.
  • It’s not immediately clear from the video what precipitated the encounter, but the girl involved in the incident told Kansas City Star columnist Toriano Porter that she was defending a classmate who another student had referred to as a slave.

Both students have reportedly been suspended

  • District officials say they cannot disclose any disciplinary action taken against specific students.
  • Both the Star and the Kansas City Defender, a local nonprofit digital media startup focused on Black issues, cite multiple students who say both the white male student and Black female student have been suspended.
  • According to the Defender, the Black female student reportedly suffered a broken nose as a result of the fight and had to go to the hospital.
  • Porter wrote on Wednesday that the family of the female student sees the male student’s actions as racially motivated and that they want him criminally charged.

Students walked out in protest Monday

  • Roughly 100 students walked out of school on Monday at Shawnee Mission East, in protest over the school’s handling of the incident.
  • Students interviewed during the protest by the Star said the incident was part of a larger pattern at Shawnee Mission East that has not been adequately addressed, leaving students of color at the school feeling marginalized and fearful.
  • SM East principal Jason Peres sent a message to families after Monday’s walkout, which said, in part, “Shawnee Mission East faculty, staff, and administration supports students expressing their voice.  As part of that effort, I have recently had some very important conversations with students. As a school and community, we know that in order for students to learn, they must first feel safe and supported … The words we use matter. Racially charged language, insults, and slurs will not be tolerated in our school.”
  • The Defender, through its Black Student Solidarity Network, is now organizing a protest Thursday afternoon outside the Shawnee Mission School District’s Center for Academic Achievement on 71st Street.

The district says it is “saddened” by the incident

Shawnee Mission School District communications director David Smith gave the Post the following statement:

